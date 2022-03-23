Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $120.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Argus dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.61.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $114.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.28 and a 200 day moving average of $135.53. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of -138.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $221.64.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $211,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 468,590 shares of company stock worth $47,568,313. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after buying an additional 8,661,214 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $320,895,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after buying an additional 2,386,240 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

