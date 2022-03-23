Stevia (OTCMKTS:STEV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Stevia shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 11,202 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

Stevia Corp., a farm management and healthcare company, focuses on developing plant breeding and agricultural methodologies. The company invests in the research and development, and IP acquisition, as well as manages propagation, nursery, and plantations. It also provides services to contract growers and other industry growers.

