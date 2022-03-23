Stephen R. Rusmisel Sells 2,500 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Stock

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $134.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.04 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.66 and its 200-day moving average is $132.36.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,358,000 after purchasing an additional 785,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,368,000 after purchasing an additional 400,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,684,000 after purchasing an additional 225,196 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,253,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,230,000 after purchasing an additional 118,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,366,000 after purchasing an additional 51,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LSI. Wolfe Research started coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.70.

Life Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.