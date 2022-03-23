Stephen Hoge Sells 7,541 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $1,294,563.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, February 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $3,154,200.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 894 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $142,047.66.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $1,708,900.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total value of $3,293,400.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total value of $1,215,500.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total value of $3,709,500.00.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $186.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.02 and its 200-day moving average is $259.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in Moderna by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 4.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Moderna by 5.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Moderna by 13.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Moderna by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

