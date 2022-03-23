State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 795 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of DXP Enterprises worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 103,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 395,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,929 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

