State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 360 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,049 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.31. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.46 million, a PE ratio of -71.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

