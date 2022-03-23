State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Haynes International worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 135.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 136.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Haynes International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HAYN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded Haynes International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of Haynes International stock opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $550.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $99.43 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 283.88%.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

