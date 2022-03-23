State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,823 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of SunCoke Energy worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 177,072 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 64,690 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 79,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 108,739 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SXC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE SXC opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $731.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.90 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

