State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,601 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Fossil Group worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 647.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,442 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after buying an additional 799,940 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,122,623 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after buying an additional 322,771 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,555,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 1,016.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 143,752 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 130,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 101.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 169,783 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 85,649 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOSL stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67. Fossil Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

