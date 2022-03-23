State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,609 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $915,000. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Curley purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $628.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $44.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

