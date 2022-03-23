Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Starbucks have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Recently, the company reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beat the same. However, the metrics improved on a year-over-year basis. Store growth, robust digitalization and comps growth bode well. Global comparable store sales increased 13% year over year driven by increase in comparable transactions and average ticket growth. For fiscal 2022, the company anticipates global comparable sales to reach high-single digits. Starbucks expects to open nearly 2,000 net new stores worldwide in fiscal 2022. However, dismal China performance continues to hurt the company. During the fiscal first quarter, comps in China declined 14% year over year against a 5% growth reported in the prior-year quarter.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SBUX. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.42.

Starbucks stock opened at $87.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.75 and its 200-day moving average is $105.85. The company has a market cap of $101.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $25,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

