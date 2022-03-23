Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a speculative buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.56.

Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Equities analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRB. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $4,730,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 1,681.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 217,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 181,003 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 153,042 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 88,298 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

