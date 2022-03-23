Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Down 7.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) were down 7.4% during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $18.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sprinklr traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 5,728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 911,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprinklr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.97.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $228,198.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at $17,628,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 94,016 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at $1,530,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65.

About Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.