Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 50.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.97.

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $11.97 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $228,198.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 5,820,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,844 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 231.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,186 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $25,366,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $17,628,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $13,552,000. Institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

