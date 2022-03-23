Splinterlands (SPS) Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the US dollar. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00048987 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.43 or 0.07040370 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,069.97 or 0.99678765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00044894 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

