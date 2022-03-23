Spire Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 660.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000.

RWJ opened at $122.61 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $105.33 and a 12-month high of $131.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.71.

