Spire Wealth Management Reduces Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,713 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($71.09) to GBX 5,900 ($77.67) in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,320.06.

NYSE RIO opened at $76.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $4.785 per share. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

Rio Tinto Group Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.