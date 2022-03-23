Spire Wealth Management Purchases 1,623 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 166.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Lyft were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,415,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $54,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Lyft by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 165,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at about $15,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.84. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.46.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYFT. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Lyft from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $429,510.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,887. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

