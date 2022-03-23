Spire Wealth Management Grows Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.72.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $213.85 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.11 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.85 and a 200 day moving average of $192.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

