Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 323.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFM. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,911.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.66 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

