Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,288 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $15.12.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

