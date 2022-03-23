Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.440-$-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.75 million.Spire Global also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.130 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on SPIR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Spire Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.81.

Spire Global stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,049,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,176. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. Spire Global has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth about $3,004,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spire Global by 6,063.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 393,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 387,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,039,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers access to datasets and insights about Earth enabling organizations to make decisions. The company collects data relating to aviation, weather, maritime, and earth intelligence and gives to commercial and government organizations.

