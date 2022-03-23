Sperax (SPA) Trading 36.8% Higher Over Last Week

Sperax (SPA) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Sperax has a market capitalization of $167.25 million and approximately $46.29 million worth of Sperax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sperax coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sperax has traded up 36.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sperax

Sperax is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-n hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 13th, 2014. Sperax’s total supply is 4,994,178,480 coins and its circulating supply is 733,504,907 coins. Sperax’s official Twitter account is @SpainCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sperax is medium.com/sperax . Sperax’s official website is sperax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SPA is the native utility token for the Sperax blockchain. It fuels the ecosystem and reflects the value of the network. SPA also grants token holders the right to participate in the governance process in the system. “

