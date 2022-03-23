SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 94.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $209.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.31 and its 200-day moving average is $216.18. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $157.26 and a 12 month high of $250.82.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

