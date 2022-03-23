Spartan Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $851,923.00 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $13.62 million and approximately $851,923.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 103,518,732 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

