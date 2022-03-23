SOTA Finance One Day Volume Reaches $1,303.00 (SOTA)

SOTA Finance (SOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One SOTA Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SOTA Finance has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. SOTA Finance has a market cap of $173,488.98 and $1,303.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SOTA Finance Coin Profile

SOTA Finance (SOTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

