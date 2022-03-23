Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sodexo SA is a service provider company. Its operating segment includes On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. On-site Services delvers onsite customizable services, such as foodservices, design of workplaces, sterilization of medical devices, reception and cleaning services to Business & Administrations, Healthcare & Seniors and Education industries. Benefits & Rewards Services provides customizable services to business customers for engagement, recognition, work-life balance, travel and expense management, health and wellbeing. Personal & Home Services covers childcare services, designed to take care of the youngest children; concierge services, to enhance the development and well-being of the clients’ employees in the workplace; home care services for seniors and adults. Sodexo SA is based in France. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SDXAY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sodexo from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sodexo from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $20.96.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

