Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

PEP traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.34. 5,778,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,979,217. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.14. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.18 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The stock has a market cap of $227.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

