Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Raises Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions makes up 2.0% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,682,000 after purchasing an additional 182,958 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,325. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.10. 9,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,681. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.55.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

