Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Invests $260,000 in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,365,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,581,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4,663.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 660,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after buying an additional 646,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after purchasing an additional 36,944 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 299,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,860,000 after purchasing an additional 36,703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.82. 367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,016. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1 year low of $67.37 and a 1 year high of $87.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.27.

