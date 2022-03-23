Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $8.55 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531,426 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 8,384,412 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,061,000 after buying an additional 3,306,128 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,460,000 after buying an additional 1,112,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,239,000 after buying an additional 817,972 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,016. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average is $77.90.

