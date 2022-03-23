Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.54. The stock had a trading volume of 160,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,832,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.57. The company has a market cap of $322.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

