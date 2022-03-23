SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.25. SM Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,400%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $7.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $10.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SM Energy.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Shares of NYSE:SM traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 16,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,209. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 805.36 and a beta of 5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.79.

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $1,218,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,694 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SM Energy by 30.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 125,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 110,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,817,000 after buying an additional 356,505 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1,265.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 126,637 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.