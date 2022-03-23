Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sleep Number also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.776-$7.084 EPS.

Shares of SNBR traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 21,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,882. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.00. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $55.18 and a 52-week high of $150.85.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.25.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

