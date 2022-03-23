SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 5,220 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 936.5% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period.

VCSH stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.11. 47,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,971,091. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $77.94 and a twelve month high of $82.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

