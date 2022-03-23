SkyOak Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Unilever by 29,662.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,969 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 37.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,904,000 after acquiring an additional 852,348 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,822,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 531.8% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,372,000 after acquiring an additional 502,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,946,000 after acquiring an additional 362,850 shares in the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UL traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.90. 240,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,129,644. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average is $51.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UL. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

