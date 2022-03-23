SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases 587 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 1.2% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,521,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,516,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $1,275,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 148.1% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.76.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MS stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.17. The stock had a trading volume of 247,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,229,944. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.92. The company has a market capitalization of $165.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

