SkyOak Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 153.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.67.

NYSE PAYC traded down $11.17 on Wednesday, hitting $346.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,905. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.91 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.01, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.