SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 400 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 308,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $820,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in DexCom by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $16.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $447.86. 21,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,161. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 299.81, a PEG ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $421.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.59.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.33.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.94, for a total transaction of $253,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total value of $98,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,794,029 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

