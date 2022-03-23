Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) Trading Up 4%

Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 3,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 4,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 5.92% of Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

