Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Similarweb Ltd. is a website which provides web analytics services for businesses. Similarweb Ltd. is based in Israel. “

SMWB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Similarweb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.57.

SMWB stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.84. Similarweb has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 178.53% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $40.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Similarweb will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMWB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Similarweb by 2,440.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. 26.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

