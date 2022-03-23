Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

SVM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.44.

SVM stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.89. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $6.72.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $59.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals (Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercorp Metals (SVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.