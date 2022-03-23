Sigma Labs (SGLB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SGLB opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Sigma Labs has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47. The company has a market cap of $21.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sigma Labs by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 24,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigma Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th.

Sigma Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.

