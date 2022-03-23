Sight Sciences (SGHT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SGHT opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13. Sight Sciences has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.62.

SGHT has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 377,569 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 369.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 269,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 211,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 59,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $566,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

