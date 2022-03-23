Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX)

Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of QTX stock traded up GBX 5.79 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 380.79 ($5.01). 6,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,142. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 381.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 410.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Quartix Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 330 ($4.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 580 ($7.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £180.42 million and a P/E ratio of 37.70.

Quartix Technologies Company Profile

Quartix Technologies Plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segments, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

