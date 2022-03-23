Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX)

Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Shares of QTX stock traded up GBX 5.79 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 380.79 ($5.01). 6,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,142. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 381.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 410.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Quartix Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 330 ($4.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 580 ($7.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £180.42 million and a P/E ratio of 37.70.
Quartix Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.