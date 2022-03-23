Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for DWF Group (LON:DWF)

DWF Group (LON:DWF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of DWF stock opened at GBX 114.50 ($1.51) on Monday. DWF Group has a 1-year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 130.81 ($1.72). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 115.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 113.18. The company has a market cap of £372.53 million and a P/E ratio of -23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

