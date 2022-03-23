Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Shares of SHG opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter.
About Shinhan Financial Group (Get Rating)
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
