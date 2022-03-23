Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of SHG opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $938,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 57.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 16,703 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 24,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. 7.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

