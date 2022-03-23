Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 147,858 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 128,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49.

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter.

Shineco, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum.

