Shaftesbury’s (SHB) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 560 ($7.37) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.28% from the stock’s previous close.

SHB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 650 ($8.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($8.69) to GBX 650 ($8.56) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.54) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.82) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.22) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shaftesbury currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 635 ($8.36).

Shaftesbury stock opened at GBX 597.50 ($7.87) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49. Shaftesbury has a 52 week low of GBX 528 ($6.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 668.50 ($8.80). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 599.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 614.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

