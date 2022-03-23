Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Up to $9.02

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.02, but opened at $9.29. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 340 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 2.47.
About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)
Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.
