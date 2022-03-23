Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Up to $9.02

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.02, but opened at $9.29. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 340 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 2.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,259,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,279,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,890,000 after buying an additional 76,422 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Select Energy Services by 74.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Select Energy Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 38,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THRC Management LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $7,576,000. 59.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

